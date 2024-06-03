Live
- Be vigilant, alert, Naidu tells counting agents
- Nitrogen pressure reducing stations to cut cost, up productivity
- Over 11,000 poll-related FIRs registered in Andhra Pradesh
- Very hopeful of positive results: Sonia Gandhi
- Nadda holds meet with top BJP leaders
- All arrangements in place for counting exercise
- Vote counting to start at 8.30 am today
- Bengaluru breaks 133-yr record for highest daily rainfall in June
- India created world record with 64.2 cr voting
- Security blanket over AP
Just In
All set for counting on June 4
Highlights
Dhenkanal: The administration has made all arrangements for vote counting to be held on June 4 in Dhenkanal district. After the polling, the...
Dhenkanal: The administration has made all arrangements for vote counting to be held on June 4 in Dhenkanal district. After the polling, the candidates are now eagerly waiting for the results.
Counting will be held in Dhenkanal Mahasapat warehouse and Hindol High School for Hindol Assembly segment. Votes for Kamakshyanagar and Parjang Assembly segments will be counted on Kamakshyanagar college premises.
There will be 28 rounds of counting for Dhenkanal Lok Sabha and Assembly seats, 24 rounds for Kamakshyanagar , 27 rounds for Hindol and 25 rounds for Parjang Assembly seats. Counting will start from 8 am onwards on June 4.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS