All set for counting on June 4

All set for counting on June 4
Dhenkanal: The administration has made all arrangements for vote counting to be held on June 4 in Dhenkanal district. After the polling, the candidates are now eagerly waiting for the results.

Counting will be held in Dhenkanal Mahasapat warehouse and Hindol High School for Hindol Assembly segment. Votes for Kamakshyanagar and Parjang Assembly segments will be counted on Kamakshyanagar college premises.

There will be 28 rounds of counting for Dhenkanal Lok Sabha and Assembly seats, 24 rounds for Kamakshyanagar , 27 rounds for Hindol and 25 rounds for Parjang Assembly seats. Counting will start from 8 am onwards on June 4.

