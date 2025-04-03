All should abide by law of the land: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asserted that the law of the land reigns supreme and must be followed by all.

Intervening in the debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Shah emphasised that the Bill would not take away anyone’s rights. He accused the Opposition of appeasement politics, alleging that they were misleading the Muslims to protect their vote bank, as they had done with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Article 370, and Triple Talaq.

Shah delved into historical land disputes involving the Waqf Board, clarifying that the Bill would not allow non-Muslims to manage waqf boards, nor was there any intent to do so. He explained that waqf is a charitable institution where individuals donate their property for social, religious, or public welfare without reclaiming rights. He stressed that only personally owned property can be donated and asserted that government land cannot be waqf property. Addressing the House, Shah accused Opposition parties of creating fear among the minorities to maintain their vote banks.

He dismissed concerns about religious discrimination, asserting that the Bill neither undermines equality nor interferes with Muslim religious rights.

He highlighted instances where the Waqf Board allegedly misused provisions of the current law to claim land belonging to non-Muslims and temples. He cited a case where prime land worth Rs 500 crore was leased to a five-star hotel for just Rs 12,000 per month. Karnataka’s Manipaddi Committee reported that 29,000 acres of Waqf land were leased to foreign entities at questionable rates. Between 2001 and 2012, properties worth Rs 2 lakh crore were leased to private institutions for 100 years, raising concerns about long-term control and rightful use.

Legal battles and land disputes further complicated the issue. The Karnataka High Court intervened to stop the encroachment of 602 acres of Waqf land. In Vijayapura’s Honwad village, 1,500 acres became a matter of dispute after the Waqf Board claimed it. Similarly, the revered Dattapeeth temple land was dragged into legal controversy.

Shah also mentioned the Thaliparamba land dispute, where a 7,500-year-old claim was used to justify taking over 600 acres in Kerala. In Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, the Waqf Board laid claim to land belonging to the Mahadev Mandir.

Shah reiterated that the government’s aim was to ensure transparency and prevent misuse of waqf land, rather than target any community. He urged all parties to support the bill in the interest of justice and fairness.