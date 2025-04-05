Allahabad High Court Bar Association Protests Clandestine Oath of Justice Yashwant Varma

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has strongly objected to the secretive manner in which Justice Yashwant Varma was sworn in as a judge on Saturday, calling the process unconstitutional. The Bar body issued a resolution condemning the administration of the oath in Justice Varma's office, rather than through a formal public ceremony.

Bar Secretary Vikrant Pandey emphasized that the Bar Association’s members do not wish to be associated with what they deem an unconstitutional oath. The letter addressed to judicial authorities questioned the lack of notification to the Bar, expressing concerns that the absence of transparency undermined public trust in the judicial system.

Justice Varma, previously a judge at Delhi High Court, has been at the center of controversy following an incident on March 14, when unaccounted cash was found at his residence while firefighters were responding to a fire. The incident led to an investigation ordered by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, and a three-member committee was set up to probe the allegations. Following this, the Supreme Court Collegium transferred Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court, a move that faced strong resistance from local lawyer associations.

Despite protests from the Allahabad and Lucknow Bar Associations, Justice Varma was sworn in as a judge in Allahabad on Saturday. The Bar Association criticized the exclusion of lawyers and judges from the oath-taking ceremony, arguing that such events are traditionally conducted in open court, with lawyers as key stakeholders in the judicial process. They expressed concern that the lack of involvement erodes confidence in the institution.

The resolution concluded with a call for the Hon'ble Chief Justice to ensure adherence to judicial traditions and protect the integrity of the institution. It also requested that Justice Varma not be assigned any administrative roles, citing the flawed manner in which his oath was administered.