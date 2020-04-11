Allahabad University Professor with Jamaat links quarantined, booked

Prayagraj: A professor of the Allahabad University (AU), who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi but did not inform police about this, has now been quarantined with his family at a guest house in Kareli area since Friday.

A FIR has also been registered against him at Shivkuti police station for concealing his travel history from police. He has been booked under sections 269 (acting negligently and likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code and section of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. The professor, who is said to be associated with Tablighi Jamaat for long, has been quarantined along with his wife and adopted son.