Live
- Allow ‘ladies first’ while boarding buses: OSCW
- Manipur unrest: 'Around 700 people of Meitei community left Mizoram out of fear'
- Nazara logs net sales at Rs 254 crore, PAT surges 31% to Rs 20.9 crore
- PM Modi's only mission is to make India a developed country: BJP
- Amit Shah flags-off Annamalai’s 'Padayatra' in Tamil Nadu
- Opposition alliance INDIA to visit Manipur relief camps on July 29 and 30
- Kejriwal holds high level review meeting on dengue, advises to take precautions
- Brand Bengaluru has branded corruption
- Tensions Escalate in CLP Meeting Over Dissenting MLAs' Concerns Congress Leaders Deny Concerns
- Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan Join Hands to bring ‘Kaantha’ to life
Just In
Allow ‘ladies first’ while boarding buses: OSCW
Manipur unrest: 'Around 700 people of Meitei community left Mizoram out of fear'
Nazara logs net sales at Rs 254 crore, PAT surges 31% to Rs 20.9 crore
PM Modi's only mission is to make India a developed country: BJP
Amit Shah flags-off Annamalai’s 'Padayatra' in Tamil Nadu
Opposition alliance INDIA to visit Manipur relief camps on July 29 and 30
Allow ‘ladies first’ while boarding buses: OSCW
Putting an end to superstition, Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) has asked the Transport department to pass orders stating that women should be allowed to board buses even when they were the first passengers.
Bhubaneswar: Putting an end to superstition, Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) has asked the Transport department to pass orders stating that women should be allowed to board buses even when they were the first passengers.
The OSCW's order came after it disposed of a petition which alleged that bus staffers in Odisha prevent women passengers from boarding the vehicle first, considering it to be a bad omen.
The commission observed that the irrational and discriminatory practice stemmed from the superstition that if a woman becomes the first passenger, the bus may meet with an accident or do bad business for the day.
Social worker Ghasiram Panda from Sonepur filed a petition with the women's commission, citing an instance of a woman passenger being allegedly prevented from boarding a bus as the first passenger at Baramunda bus stand in Bhubaneswar.