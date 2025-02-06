Live
Allowances for firefighters hiked
The Odisha government on Tuesday announced that house rent allowance would be provided to Fire and Emergency Service personnel who are staying in barracks and not provided with residential accommodation.
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday announced that house rent allowance would be provided to Fire and Emergency Service personnel who are staying in barracks and not provided with residential accommodation. The government also increased the diet and mobility allowances for firefighters and officers.
According to a notification issued by the Home department, the house rent allowance (HRA) will now be given to firemen, havildars and those in equivalent ranks of Odisha Fire & Emergency Service, who are staying in barracks and not provided with residential accommodation.
“The admissible rate shallbe decided on the basis of place of posting of Odisha Fire & Emergency Service personnel, irrespective of the place of actual deployment,” it said. The special diet allowance to personnel in the rank of fireman, havildars and those in equivalent ranks has been enhanced from Rs 900 to Rs 1,400 per month.
Monthly motorcycle or mobility allowance was earlier given to station officers and assistant fire officers, and is now extended to assistant station officers and those in equivalent ranks, the notification said.
The mobility allowance for officers and assistant officers has been enhanced from Rs 300 to Rs 1,050. Monthly mobility allowance for fireman, havildars and those in equivalent ranks has been enhanced from Rs 150 to Rs 300, the notification said, adding that the risk allowance to personnel from the rank of fireman to assistant fire officer has been increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1,000 per month.
Taking to X, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, “Hon’ble CM Mohan Charan Majhi’s initiative towards social security of firefighters. For the welfare of firefighters who provide prompt services to people in various situations, their house rent and allowances have been increased. This will benefit6,058 firefighters.”