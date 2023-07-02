Ally Of Akhilesh Yadav Supports Uniform Civil Code, Advocates 'One Law For All'

Om Prakash Rajbhar, the leader of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and an MLA in Uttar Pradesh, stated his backing for the Central government's endeavor to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) nationwide. He emphasized the importance of having 'one law' that applies to all citizens in the country. Rajbhar assured that his party, which is allied with the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav, would back any measures that serve the best interests of the country.



It is noteworthy that the Samajwadi Party has not displayed any endorsement for a Uniform Civil Code. On Friday, Shivpal Singh Yadav, the party's national general secretary, accused the BJP of using the issue of UCC as a propaganda tool to secure votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

During the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, the government might introduce a bill to enforce a Uniform Civil Code. Subsequently, the bill could be referred to the parliamentary standing committee, which would seek opinions from different stakeholders regarding the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

While certain opposition parties like the DMK, JD(U), National Conference, and Congress expressed their reservations about implementing a Uniform Civil Code, other parties such as Shiv Sena (UBT) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) voiced their support for the government's action. It is important to note that the Uniform Civil Code pertains to a unified set of laws applicable to all Indian citizens, irrespective of their religion, covering various personal matters including marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.

Simultaneously, the Law Commission, on June 14, initiated a fresh consultation process regarding the Uniform Civil Code. The commission sought the opinions of stakeholders, including the general public and recognized religious organizations, on this politically sensitive issue.