Ambedkar varisty NEP-ready even before its launch: VC Lather

New Delhi: Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) was implementing several key components of the National Education Policy 2020 long before its formal rollout, Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said, asserting that the institution is “naturally aligned” with the policy’s progressive goals.

In an interview with PTI, Lather also spoke on student politics, infrastructure development, and the university’s focus on social equity.

“We were NEP-ready long before the policy even came,” she said, adding that the university had adopted continuous internal assessment and flexible exit options since its inception in 2009.

“While NEP introduced continuous assessment in 2020, we had been practising it for years. Similarly, the multi-exit system was already part of our curriculum under which students could leave after a year with a certificate, two with a diploma, and three with a degree,” she explained.

Lather said AUD was among the first universities in the country to adopt the four-year undergraduate programmes under the National Education Policy (NEP). This year the university is entering the fourth year of the programme receiving a “positive response” from students so far.

“Though final enrolment figures are awaited, deans have informed us that a significant number of students are inclined to continue into the fourth year,” she said.

She admitted that despite the enthusiasm, infrastructure and space remains a concern “Yes, we face space and resource constraints, but are actively responding. A new building in Karampura with 18 classrooms and two seminar halls has been completed to accommodate this year’s students. We are hopeful for timely funding support from the government,” she said.

The vice chancellor underlined that AUD’s educational model is grounded in Dr Ambedkar’s vision of equity and social justice.

“Our focus has always been on inclusion, equity, social justice and gender balance. These are not just words but they are reflected in our programmes and pedagogy,” she said. She further highlighted AUD’s fee waiver policy, saying that SC, ST, and PwD students receive full fee exemptions from the time of admission -- a practice not common in other institutions.

“We also have a tiered fee-waiver structure based on need for other students. Nearly 58 per cent of our students benefit from financial support and around 42 per cent of our total budget is allocated to student welfare,” she added.

On the contentious issue of student politics, Lather advocated for democratic engagement within academic norms. “Universities must nurture free thinking. We respect all viewpoints, but any anti-social or anti-national activity has no place on campus,” she said.

While some campuses in Delhi have seen disruptive student protests and politically charged clashes, AUD has opted for a more structured form of engagement.

She noted that AUD follows the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations strictly and elects student representatives democratically, who participate in the university council.

“Students engage with the administration constructively and directly,” she said.