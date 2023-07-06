Live
Amid buzz of cabinet reshuffle, PM Modi holds meeting with Amit Shah
Ahead of Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a marathon meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence amid speculation of a cabinet reshuffle and expansion.
According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can reshuffle and expand his cabinet anytime after Sunday.
According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can reshuffle and expand his cabinet anytime after Sunday.
Modi held a marathon meeting with Union Home Amit Shah on Thursday at his official residence- 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, to discuss cabinet reshuffle.
After returning from Chhattisgarh, Amit Shah reached Prime Minister's residence directly for the meeting. During the meeting which lasted for several hours, the two leaders discussed various aspects for giving a new look to the government were discussed in detail in view of the Lok Sabha elections.