Amit Malviya accuses AAP of selling tickets in Delhi polls

Amit Malviya, the national convener of the BJP IT cell, has accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal of engaging in corruption by selling election tickets for the Delhi polls.

Malviya shared a video on his X handle in which Rajesh Rishi, the current MLA of the Janakpuri Assembly constituency, accuses Kejriwal and the AAP leadership.

“Rajesh Rishi, the current MLA of Janakpuri Assembly, is exposing the truth about the Aam Aadmi Party. It is alleged that Arvind Kejriwal has sold assembly tickets. If those who are buying tickets by paying money win, they will earn money by looting the public,” Malviya stated in his post.

He further called on voters to ensure that "not even a single candidate of 'AAP-Da' wins."

In the video, Rajesh Rishi claims that AAP has evolved into a party driven by greed, alleging that a "premium" is now being demanded for assembly election tickets. “Today, there is a price tag for every ticket in the elections. The AAP has become a party of looters. Even I was asked to pay Rs 5 crore for a ticket,” Rishi claimed in the video shared by Malviya.

Rajesh Rishi also accused the AAP's candidate from Janakpuri, Praveen Kumar, of being corrupt. Kumar has been given the ticket this time, replacing Rishi.

Rishi further mentioned that the individuals denied tickets by Kejriwal this time were long-time associates who had joined him for his principles.

"When I asked Kejriwal why I was denied a ticket, he had no response," Rishi added.

Rishi further cited internal data to assert that AAP is losing its hold in several wards of Janakpuri. He accused Kejriwal of abandoning the party's foundational principles and focusing solely on retaining power, describing him as a leader who has succumbed to corruption.

For the upcoming Delhi elections to be held on February 5, the AAP has nominated Praveen Kumar from the Janakpuri constituency, replacing Rajesh Rishi. The BJP has fielded Ashish Sood, while the Congress has nominated Harbani Kaur.