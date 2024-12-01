Amit Shah calls for zero tolerance strategy initiative

Bhubaneswar : Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 59th DG-IG Conference here on Friday. Addressing the senior police officers on the first day of the three-day conference here, Shah said: “Focus should be on emerging security challenges along the eastern border, immigration and trends in urban policing.”

The Home Minister also asked the police officers to take initiative towards a zero-tolerance strategy plan and zero tolerance action to implement zero-tolerance policy. Shah said the three new criminal laws have transformed the ethos of the criminal justice system of the country from punishment-oriented to justice-oriented. He emphasised that the spirit of the new laws is rooted in Indian tradition. He also underscored the role of the security establishment in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 and becoming the third-largest economy by 2027.

Modi, who reached Bhubaneswar on Friday, will chair the proceedings on the second and third day of the conference. The conference, being held in a hybrid format, is attended by DGPs/IGPs of all States/Union Territories and heads of the CAPFs/CPOs physically and by officers of various ranks virtually from all States.

National Security Adviser, Ministers of State for Home, Union Home Secretary also participated in the deliberations.

During the next two days of the conference, top brass of police leadership of the country would chalk out a roadmap to counter existing and emerging national security challenges, including LWE, Coastal Security, Narcotics, Cyber Crime and Economic Security. The progress in implementation of the new criminal laws and initiatives and best practices in policing would also be reviewed during the next two days.