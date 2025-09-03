Amit Shah felicitates ‘Op Black Forest’ heroes, reiterates resolve for Naxal-free nation

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met and honoured the personnel of CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police, DRG, and CoBRA battalion, along with their families, for successfully carrying out ‘Operation Black Forest’ -- one of the largest anti-Naxal drives in the Kereguttalu hills, a Maoist hotbed on the border adjoining Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

The felicitation ceremony was held at Amit Shah’s residence in the national capital, where he praised the forces for their indomitable courage and valour in confronting and eliminating the Naxals during the ‘Operation Black Forest’.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Notably, the ‘Operation Black Forest’ has been dubbed the largest anti-Naxal operation, which lasted continuously for 19 days in the remote hills of Kereguttalu.

During the daring operation, the brave jawans achieved historic success by eliminating more than 30 Naxals, including some dreaded comrades like Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, the general secretary of CPI-Maoist.

The forces destroyed the Naxalites’ base camp and also dealt a severe blow to their supply chain, without suffering any casualties.

Home Minister took to X to share the pictures of honouring soldiers and wrote, “The bravery of our security forces in anti-Naxal operations will be written in golden letters in history.”

He also said that the Modi government, as well as the Chhattisgarh government, is committed to making the lives of soldiers who were martyred or injured in anti-Naxal operations and their families easier.

Further reiterating the resolve of making the nation naxal-free by March 31 next year, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Modi government will not rest until the naxals are either made to surrender, captured, or eliminated.

“The entire country is proud of the sacrifices and dedication of our security forces in fulfilling this resolve,” he added.