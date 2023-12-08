Amit Shah Inaugurates ABVP's 69th National Conference, Urges Youth To Lead India's Global Transformation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 69th national conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Delhi on Friday. In his address, Shah emphasized the pivotal role of youth as the "backbone" of a nation, urging them to lead the country's transformation into a global leader.

Shah highlighted the historical impact of youth leaders, citing examples from Adi Shankaracharya and Saint Gyaneswar to contemporary figures like Neeraj Chopra and Durgesh Tripathi. He underscored the power of decisive actions taken by youth leaders throughout history, contributing to positive change.

Referencing Prime Minister Modi's initiatives for the youth, Shah emphasized the creation of new opportunities, training avenues, and policies such as Digital India, Khelo India, and the National Green Hydrogen Mission. Shah urged youth to not only pursue careers but actively participate in nation-building, emphasizing the core objective of education.

Amit Shah commended ABVP, stating his own association with the organization and praising its commitment to both addressing educational shortcomings and building character. He acknowledged the significance of the 69th national conference, occurring at the beginning of the Amrit Varsh and Amrit Kaal.

The ABVP's 69th national conference, attended by nearly 10,000 student representatives from across the country, began on Thursday and will conclude on Sunday. Amit Shah expressed pride in being invited as a distinguished guest, recalling his own initiation into social life at an ABVP conference.