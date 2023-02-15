Amit Shah Remarked That BJP Has No Competition In An Upcoming Election

Home Minister, Amit Shah mentioned that BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections owing to the various development programs implemented by the Narendra Modi administration over the last eight years. Shah said in an interview with a news agency that the impending elections in Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya will demonstrate where the party stands. The home minister explained that people are making progress under Modi and in his opinion, the BJP won't face any opposition in the elections of 2024.



The Congress is attempting to make up lost ground, but according to Shah, no party has yet been selected by the populace as the main rival to the BJP. The BJP is a part of both the six-party coalition that rules Meghalaya and the "three-party" administration of Nagaland that is led by the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party. Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, didn't run for office in any of the states.

On the strength of its development measures, Shah claimed confidence that the BJP will win an absolute majority in Tripura. He asserted that the central government's programmes had paid off for the general populace.

Furthermore, according to Shah, the Modi administration led to the mainstreaming of nearly 8,000 members of terrorist organisations. He claimed that the Center's efforts to promote the cultural legacy are evidenced by its invitation of artists from the Northeast to all national festivals.