Amit Shah To Lead High-Level Meeting On Naxalism: Government Aims For 2026 Eradication

A high-stakes gathering on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) is set for Monday, October 7, at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will preside over this pivotal meeting, bringing together chief ministers from eight LWE-affected states: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.



The conference will also see participation from five Union Ministers, senior central ministry officials, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) representatives, and the Deputy National Security Advisor. This assembly underscores the government's commitment to addressing the Naxal issue comprehensively.



Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and Amit Shah's guidance, the central government has set an ambitious target to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026. To achieve this, substantial support is being extended to all LWE-affected states.



The previous review meeting, held on October 6, 2023, saw Shah outlining key strategies to combat Left Wing Extremism. The Modi government's approach since 2010 has yielded significant results:



- 72% reduction in violence



- 86% decrease in deaths

- 202 Naxalites neutralized in 2024

- 723 Maoists surrendered

- Naxal-affected districts reduced to 38

The government's multi-pronged strategy includes intensified security measures and accelerated development initiatives in remote LWE-affected areas. Special emphasis is being placed on enhancing road and mobile connectivity to integrate these regions into the mainstream.



As the meeting approaches, all eyes are on the potential new strategies and collaborative efforts that may emerge to achieve the 2026 eradication goal.

