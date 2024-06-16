Amit Shah To Review Jammu And Kashmir Security And Amarnath Pilgrimage Preparations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, following recent terror attacks in the region. Shah is also anticipated to outline strategies to intensify counter-terrorism efforts, according to sources from the news agency PTI.



In addition, the Home Minister will review the preparations for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, commencing on June 29.

During his visit, Shah will lead a high-level meeting attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Army Chief-designate Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of CRPF Anish Dayal Singh, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police RR Swain, and other senior security officials.

Shah is expected to be briefed on the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, including the deployment of forces along the International Border and Line of Control, infiltration attempts, the status of ongoing anti-terror operations, and the number of terrorists in the region.



Over the past week, terrorists have attacked four locations in the Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts, resulting in the deaths of nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan, and injuring seven security personnel and several others. Two suspected Pakistani terrorists were also killed in an encounter with security forces in Kathua, where a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.



These incidents occur just before the Amarnath pilgrimage to the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, set to begin on June 29 and continue until August 19. Last year, over 4.28 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine, and this year, the number could reach five lakh, as reported by PTI.



To ensure safety, all pilgrims will receive RFID cards for real-time tracking and a Rs 5 lakh insurance cover. Additionally, each animal carrying the pilgrims will have a Rs 50,000 insurance cover. Shah is expected to emphasize the importance of smooth arrangements from the airport and railway station to the pilgrimage base camp and ensuring the security of all pilgrims.

