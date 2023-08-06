Live
- Mahua Moitra demands immediate restoration of Rahul Gandhi's LS membership
- Lok Sabha Speaker likely to take call on Rahul's membership restoration on Aug 7
- iPhone 16 Pro models may feature stacked camera sensor design: Report
- BJP leaders condole the death of Gaddar
- Hilarious reels, memes and tweets on tomatoes flood social media platforms
- Union Minister Kishan Reddy calls CM KCR playing politics with RTC workers
- Meitei apex body to boycott Manipur govt for not convening assembly session
- Amit Shah to visit Gujarat on August 12
- 21 railway stations in Telangana are among the 508 stations to be redeveloped
- Elaborate arrangements are being made at Srisailam temple to common devotees -common devotees are allowed free sparsha darshnam
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Kutch district in Gujarat on August 12 where he will inaugurate new projects besides going on a religious trip to the Koteshwar Mahadev temple.
Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Kutch district in Gujarat on August 12 where he will inaugurate new projects besides going on a religious trip to the Koteshwar Mahadev temple.
On his inauguration list is a new Nano fertiliser plant of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), among others.
The local administration has already began the preparations for the Home Minister's visit. Sources said that Shah will also meet BJP workers and hold a confidential meeting on the party's activities in the run-up to next year's general elections.
