Amit Shah to visit Gujarat on August 12

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Highlights

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Kutch district in Gujarat on August 12 where he will inaugurate new projects besides going on a religious trip to the Koteshwar Mahadev temple.

On his inauguration list is a new Nano fertiliser plant of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), among others.

The local administration has already began the preparations for the Home Minister's visit. Sources said that Shah will also meet BJP workers and hold a confidential meeting on the party's activities in the run-up to next year's general elections.

