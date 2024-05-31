Amit Shah's Spiritual Sojourn: Prayers at Lord Venkateswara

Live
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, with his wife, Sonal Shah. They participated in rituals and received blessings from the temple priests, including gifts like a diary, ayurvedic products, and a consecrated sweet. The visit followed prayers at Kottai Bhairavar temple in Tamil Nadu.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple here on Friday, said an official.
Accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah, the BJP leader reached the temple at around 8 am and spent half an hour there, participating in the rituals
''The temple priests blessed Shah and also gifted him a diary, ayurvedic products, laddu (consecrated sweet) and other items,'' the official told PTI.
On Thursday, Shah offered prayers at the Kottai Bhairavar temple in Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu.
