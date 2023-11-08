Anand Mahindra Proposes Regenerative Agriculture As A Solution To Stubble Burning And Air Pollution In Delhi

Anand Mahindra , the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has put forth an innovative solution to tackle the ongoing air pollution crisis in Delhi and its surrounding areas. In a video posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he suggested the adoption of "Regenerative Agriculture" as a viable alternative to the environmentally harmful practice of stubble burning, which has been contributing to deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

In his video message, Anand Mahindra emphasized the need to explore regenerative agriculture as a means to address Delhi's pollution woes. He highlighted that this approach not only offers a sustainable substitute for stubble burning but also enhances soil productivity. Furthermore, he mentioned the willingness of Vikash Abraham from the Naandi Foundation to provide assistance in implementing this approach, urging collective action with the words, "Let's do it!"

Regenerative agriculture is a farming method focused on nurturing soil health. The World Economic Forum (WEF) defines it as a farming practice that, when applied, leads to increased food and nutrition production, carbon storage, and biodiversity enhancement. This method contributes to the reduction of soil erosion and offers several other advantages, such as efficient water usage, reduced pest issues, and increased biodiversity.

Regenerative agriculture employs various techniques, including minimizing land plowing to retain carbon in the soil, improving water absorbency, and preserving essential fungal communities within the earth. Crop rotation is another key strategy to enhance biodiversity, while the use of animal manure and compost helps replenish nutrients in the soil.

The United Nations (UN) reports that agriculture is responsible for one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions, making it a significant contributor to environmental degradation. Regenerative agriculture addresses these concerns by promoting sustainable practices that benefit both the environment and farmers' livelihoods.

This method is already being practiced in various regions worldwide, including Asia, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Africa, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Even in places like Tanzania and East Africa, regenerative farming is employed to cultivate crops like beans, bananas, and maize, alongside commercial crops such as cardamom.

While Anand Mahindra's proposal offers a promising approach to combat pollution, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi recently deteriorated, returning to the "severe" category. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded AQI levels at different locations, reflecting the gravity of the air quality crisis.

In response to the air pollution problem, the Supreme Court directed the state governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to take immediate action to halt crop residue burning. The court emphasized that the severe pollution cannot be allowed to persist, stating, "people cannot be left to die" due to its adverse effects.