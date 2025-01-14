'Anarchy': BJP on AAP govt not tabling CAG report

New Delhi : Calling it another anarchist act, the BJP on Monday trained its guns on the AAP government in Delhi for its failure to table the CAG report on liquor policy in the Assembly.

The BJP also pointed to the Delhi High Court’s observation, calling the reluctance of the AAP government to table the CAG report as “unfortunate”.

BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi hit out at the so-called "honest" government claiming that it had told the HC that it does not consider it necessary to table the CAG report in Assembly.

“Their anarchist character is now pervading in the constitutional institution and constitutional procedures which are very much required for the proper functioning of the government,” said Trivedi.

The AAP-da (disaster) government does not want the assessment of its financial performance to be made public, creating a constitutional crisis, he said.

Demanding answers from “super CM” Arvind Kejriwal, Trivedi said why have so many CAG reports not been tabled in the Assembly. “Why have they claimed that tabling the CAG reports is of no use?” he asked.

Trivedi said the Delhi government’s reluctance to table the CAG report proves that there are dark secrets that they are trying to hide.

He also hit out at Kejriwal for not keeping his word repeatedly and said, “If there is a perception among people that there is a crisis of credibility in politics today, then Kejriwal is the embodiment of this crisis of credibility.

Calling Chief Minister Atishi’s attempt to crowd fund her election campaign a facade, he said, “Just as Atishi herself is a mask or temporary CM, her crowd funding gimmick is also a mask to divert attention, but Delhi voters can see through this.”

Accusing Kejriwal of cheating slum dwellers, former BJP MP and party candidate from New Delhi seat Parvesh Verma on Monday announced that the first Cabinet meeting of the incoming BJP government would pass a resolution to allot houses to all city slum dwellers.

Presenting slum dwellers from Bharti Nagar camp before media persons, Verma said the AAP government had failed to hand over even the ready-for-delivery pucca houses to beneficiaries despite collecting money from them.

“Kejriwal failed to hand over keys of about 8,000 flats ready in areas like Savda Ghevra and Baprola,” he said, accusing the former Chief Minister of building a 'Sheesh Mahal' for himself by demolishing five bungalows but refusing to hand over pucca houses to the poor.

Verma, son of former Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, also alleged that in the past two years all demolitions of slums were done on the instructions of the AAP which is in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. “They did not even give houses to victims,” he said.