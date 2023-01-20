Anchor couple from Berhampur reigning over the stage for 30 years

Berhampur: How does one present Odisha's first anchor couple who have been introducing renowned artistes and personalities on stage for the last 30 years? They have been anchoring one prestigious function after other since the Konark Dance and Music Festival in 1993. They have worked in perfect harmony where there is seldom overlapping or intrusion. Their immense respect for the celebrities is reflected in their narrations.

Meet Hrushikesh and Sudipta Panigrahi of Ashok Nagar-10 in Berhampur, the couple who have carved a niche for themselves as an anchoring team.

Anchoring is not everyone's cup of tea. But the innovative style of Hrushikesh coupled with his sonorous voice and impeccable Odia depicting the rich culture of Odisha and India are as soothing to the ears as is Sudipta's precise and spontaneous narration in English. Odisha's first anchor couple has left the audience mesmerised for the last 30 years. Both have imparted the touch of professionalism with their quest for perfection and rhythmic cadence which was hitherto non-existent in anchoring in Odisha.

The couple have enthralled the audience at the first Pankaj Utsav, Rabindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar; Raghurajpur Utsav in Raghurajpur; Mondei in Nabarangpur; Parab in Koraput; Gajapati Utsav in Paralakhemundi; Jajpur Mahotsav in Jajpur; Ganjam Mahotsav in Berhampur; State Tribal Festival in Bhubaneswar; State Krushi Mahotsav in Bhubaneswar; State Handicrafts Mela in Bhubaneswar; Shiridi Sai Sandhya, Janta Maidan in Bhubaneswar; Sai Sandhya in Bhubaneswar; Kalahandi Utsav in Bhawanipatna and Dharamgarh; Mardaraj Mahotsav in Berhampur; Odisha Parba, Odia Samaj, in New Delhi; ORISSA Festival, Government of Odisha at Delhi Haat & Sai International Centre, New Delhi; Orissa Day Utsav, Government of Odisha in New Delhi; Boita Bandan Utsav in New Delhi; Dil Mera India in Mumbai; Ama Utkarsh Odisha, Mega Show in Mumbai; Sri Jagannath Pancharatra Utsav in Mumbai; Gita Govinda in Shirdi Sai Temple, Shirdi, Maharashtra; International Drama Festival in Cuttack; Puri and Gopalpur beach festivals; Odia Sanskrutika Mahotsav, Government of Odisha at Surat; 40th Anniversary of Utkal Association, Madras, Chennai; 75th Platinum Jubilee of Odia Films, Department of Film Fest, Government of India in New Delhi; Odissi National Music Festival, IPROCH, Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi; Kartik Purnima and Chadkhai Festival in Lucknow; Paika Festival in Gurgaon, Haryana; Utkal Divas by Baranesaya Utkal Samaj, Benaras Hindu University in Varanasi; Rath Yatra Festival, Utkalaa, Kolkata and Sri Jagannath Temple in London.

The couple also gave live commentary for a worldwide television audience invited by CMO's office on the recent visit of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during Taratarini Temple Renovation.

Hrushikesh retired as Director, AIR Berhampur and Sudipta, who worked as Deputy Director, Mahatma Gandhi Academy of Prison & Correctional Services, Berhampur took voluntary retirement in June 2022. They are also recipients of 'International Stage Personality of Berhampur-2022' presented by Berhampur Municipal Corporation. "If you have to reach out to the audience, you have to cultivate your own style. A deep insight into our rich and varied culture and command over the language and culture are the prerequisite to success," they said.