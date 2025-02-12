Anil Kumble was seen overflowing with faith in Maha Kumbh and took a holy bath in Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar: Former Indian cricketer and coach Anil Kumble and his wife Chetna Ratritha took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam, on the occasion of Magh Purnima. After bathing in Sangam, Kumble shared his pictures on the social media platform X. He wrote only one word with his pictures and "he was Blessed" that by bathing in Triveni Sangam, he got the blessings of Tirtharaj Prayagraj.

Earlier, he took a Sangam bath without protocol choosing the holy day of Magh Purnima for the Triveni bath. On this day, the VVIP protocol is not followed in Maha Kumbh. Despite this, he reached Triveni Sangam by boat like a normal devotee bathing in the Sangam.

The couple offered water to the Sun and took a holy dip, performing Puja with rituals.

Later, he uploaded a selfie while riding on a boat and shared an image of the full moon during Magh Purnima with his fans. Kumble, who participated in this divine event, appeared to be overwhelmed by the grandeur and spiritual energy of Maha Kumbh.