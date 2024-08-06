Live
- Crop loans of all eligible farmers to be waived, says Telangana minister
- Akali Dal to hold delegate session in Nov to prepare long-term agenda
- 42nd Installation Ceremony of Rotary Club of Hyderabad Midtown celebrated
- Two held for murder of Bhubaneswar businessman
- INDIA bloc Protest at Makar Dwar, New Parliament over withdrawal of GST on Health and Life Insurance
- Kamala Harris picks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as running mate
- PM Modi releases Big Bang Numbers on Indian economy
- Bangladesh unrest: Trades with N-E states not fully closed, but reduced sharply
- Remembering Gaddar: The People's Poet and Revolutionary Leader
- Telangana’s tobacco time bomb – 22.3% of men aged 15 and above use tobacco
Just In
Annamalai urges TN Sports Minister to change rules for conducting CM’s trophy 2024
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai on Tuesday called upon the state Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to change the rules for conducting the Chief Minister’s trophy 2024.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai on Tuesday called upon the state Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to change the rules for conducting the Chief Minister’s trophy 2024.
“There should be grouping students in the three categories based on their age. As per the National Sports Federation of India (NSFOI) rules, students should be categorised into three groups, based on age 11 to 14, 14 to 17 and 17 to 19,” the BJP state chief wrote on X.
He said that in the Chief Minister’s Trophy 2024 rules, students aged between 12 and 19 have been categorised as a single group, against NSFOI rules.
“It would be irrational to make a 12-year-old compete against a 19-year-old,” he added.
He said that a contest without proper age categorisation would deny equal opportunities for the contestants.
He added that this would lead to a sense of distress among the students and added that this would even affect their future.
He said that the Tamil Nadu Sports Minister seems not to have any understanding of his portfolio as also the objective of conducting such an event.