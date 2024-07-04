Another case filed in Bihar against Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Hindus

Patna: After Muzaffarpur, a case has been filed against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, in Bihar's Sheohar district for his comments on Hindus made on the floor of the House on Monday.



Nitesh Kumar Giri, the complaint, has accused Rahul Gandhi of hurting the sentiments of a particular community with his 'derogatory' remarks in the Lok Sabha against Hindus.

The case registered under Sections 299 and 302 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) has been admitted by a court in Sheohar, and the matter will come up for hearing on July 18.

According to Prabhashankar Singh, the lawyer representing Nitesh Kumar Giri, his client is actively engaged in social and political work in the region.

“Giri was watching the parliamentary proceedings on television when he heard Rahul Gandhi make derogatory remarks about Hindus and Sanatan Dharma, displaying images of Hindu gods disrespectfully. Giri said the incident caused him significant distress,” Singh said.

On Wednesday, a case was registered at a court in Muzaffarpur against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community.

The case filed by Divyanshu Kishore is scheduled for hearing on July 15.