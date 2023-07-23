Another low pressure brewing over Bay

Bhubaneswar: Odisha received light to moderate rainfall in districts spread across it as well as the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Saturday due to the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the Met office said.

The rainfall activities are likely to continue till July 27 as another low pressure area will be formed over the Bay of Bengal on July 24 but the intensity will decrease over the next two days, it said. There is, however, no forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall anywhere in the State.

The IMD issued yellow alert (be updated) of likely heavy rainfall in one or two places in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Deogarh and Boudh districts till 8.30 am of Sunday. Reports of moderate rainfall and lightning were received from these districts as well as Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Sonepur, Balangir, Nayagarh and Kandhamal.

The IMD advised people to keep a watch on the weather and move to safer places to protect themselves from lightning strikes. Meanwhile, in flash flood-hit Malkangiri district, at least three persons were injured and seven houses damaged in rain-related incidents in the district, officials said.

Agricultural fields remained submerged, though the water has receded from the roads.