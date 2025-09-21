Another student found dead at IIT Kharagpur in WB

Kolkata: The death of another student was reported at IIT Kharagpur in West Bengal on Saturday, police said.

The body of a researcher student was recovered from the B.R. Ambedkar Hall at IIT Kharagpur. The police of Hijli outpost under Kharagpur Town police station recovered the body. According to police sources, the name of the deceased is Harsh Kumar Pandey (24).

He was pursuing PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the institute.

He hailed from Jharkhand.

The police have started an investigation into the matter, trying to ascertain how it happened and what is the reason behind it.

“A hanging body of a student was recovered from the institute. It has been sent for an autopsy. Prima facie it looks like a case of suicide. But the cause of death will only be ascertained after we get the autopsy report and whether any foul play was involved,” a senior officer of Kharagpur Town police said.

The family members of the student have been informed about the tragic death.