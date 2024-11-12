'Antariksha Abhyas' gets underway in Delhi

New Delhi: A first-of-its-kind exercise aiming to secure India's national strategic objectives in space got underway here on Monday with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan asserting that space is now the "critical enabler" of the country's defence and security apparatus.

'Antariksha Abhyas – 2024', an exercise to "war-game the growing threats from and to space-based assets and services", is being conducted from November 11-13, the Defence ministry said in a statement.