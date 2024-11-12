  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

'Antariksha Abhyas' gets underway in Delhi

Antariksha Abhyas gets underway in Delhi
x
Highlights

New Delhi: A first-of-its-kind exercise aiming to secure India's national strategic objectives in space got underway here on Monday with Chief of...

New Delhi: A first-of-its-kind exercise aiming to secure India's national strategic objectives in space got underway here on Monday with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan asserting that space is now the "critical enabler" of the country's defence and security apparatus.

'Antariksha Abhyas – 2024', an exercise to "war-game the growing threats from and to space-based assets and services", is being conducted from November 11-13, the Defence ministry said in a statement.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick