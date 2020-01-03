Anti-CAA Protests: UP DGP Confirms PFI Link To Violence

The Director-General of Uttar Pradesh police, OP Singh, confirmed to the media at a press conference that the UP police has ample proof against the Popular Front of India (PFI). He added that apart from other incriminating evidence, several pamphlets inciting people to violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were also found. The DGP confirmed that the PFI was under the lens of the UP government. OP Singh remarked that it is an ongoing investigation.

According to the head of the UP police, they have credible evidence with regard to the involvement of PFI and other organisations which are linked to the violence during anti-CAA protests. The UP government is said to have forwarded a dossier on the PFI to the Union Home ministry. The DGP of the state observed that at this stage the information and evidence are being kept under wraps in view of its sensitive nature.

Meerut Police have also found evidence of some individuals trying to set a building which had policemen trapped inside during the violent protests, according to media reports. Meerut police are probing the matter further and are also reportedly investigating the role of PFI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also said to have confirmed that the PFI is under the scanner for violence in UP during the anti-CAA protests.

Analysts say that the number of arrests compared to the reported scale of involvement of PFI is low and that the UP police should have been more proactive in keeping an eye on PFI and its activities in the state.