Anti-dust campaign extended for 15 days, will continue till November 30: Gopal Rai

New Delhi : The pollution in Delhi, which had earlier been reduced due to rain, has now increased again after Diwali. As a result, Delhi residents will have to strictly follow Group 4 restrictions until additional instructions are issued. After the review meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the restrictions will remain in force in Delhi. Apart from this, the anti-dust campaign has been extended for 15 days, and the burning of wood to warm hands has been banned.

Gopal Rai stated that the regulations of GRAP Stage 4 will remain in place in Delhi till the next CAQM meeting. He said, 'There will be a ban on BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles. There will be a ban on trucks except those supplying essential commodities. CNG and electric trucks have been exempted from the ban.

Rai further said, It has been decided to continue the ban on all types of construction in Delhi. The decision to keep schools closed till 18 will also continue. Monitoring will be tightened at 13 hot spots. The Andy Dust campaign ran from October 7 to November 7. It will be extended for 15 days and continue till November 30. He stated that open burning (burning wood to warm hands) would be prohibited for one month. For this, 611 teams are being put on duty.



He urged Delhiites to download the 'Green Delhi App' and report anyone violating the rules to the war room. According to Gopal Rai, the pollution level in Delhi has reached 215–20. However, the pollution index increased to 315–20 due to the bursting of firecrackers at night in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.



Rai also blamed the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for the fireworks. Gopal Rai explained, 'There was a restriction on the manufacture, storage, and sale of firecrackers in Delhi, but the firecrackers that were burned were from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana'. If there was a strict ban in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, people there too would not have gotten firecrackers. Due to the surveillance of the Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi Police, a normal person cannot supply firecrackers from one state to another. The BJP controls the police forces in all three states. We could have avoided a 100-point spike in pollution overnight if they had been more proactive.

