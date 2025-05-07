Anyone spreading fake news will be strictly dealt with: CM Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday cautioned against the circulation of fake news or fake information that might aggravate internal tensions in the wake of 'Operation Sindoor' crushing terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

The Chief Minister said that her administration would take strong action against offenders in the matter.

“If anyone gives fake news through any channel or Facebook, or YouTube, action will be taken against the persons concerned,” Chief Minister Banerjee said at a brief media interaction on Wednesday, where she refused to entertain any questions from media persons.

Chief Minister Banerjee also refused to divulge anything about the meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah had with the Chief Ministers of states having International Borders, which she also attended, considering that West Bengal has International Borders with Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal.

“I will not speak anything on the proceedings of the meeting. I also request you not to ask me any questions today. All I can say is that this is not the time to spread wrong information. This is the time to present factually correct information or news. So I request all to refrain from spreading information based on speculations or rumours,” Chief Minister Banerjee said.

Chief Minister Banerjee also requested media channels to refrain from broadcasting television debates in the wake of the current situation in the country.

“Any wrong information spread by the statements of those participating in such debates might also aggravate tension. If tension or violence aggravates because of anyone’s statements, that person should be held responsible,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister also expressed apprehension about the possibilities of traders and businesses taking advantage of the current situation and thus artificially jacking up prices of food items in the retail markets.

“Tomorrow we will have a meeting on this issue. All necessary steps will be taken to prevent artificial jacking up of prices of food items,” the Chief Minister said.