AOR getting threat calls not to pursue PM's security breach case in Supreme Court

New Delhi: A few Advocates on Record (AOR) of the Supreme Court have reportedly received calls from a London-based number in which the caller threatened them not to pursue the case of Prime Minister Narendra Modis recent security breach in Punjab in the top court.

Sensing the gravity of the matter, those who received the threat calls have lodged complaints with different agencies.

One such criminal complaint was filed by AOR Deepak Prakash and his team, Divyangna Malik and Nachiketa Vajpayee, with the Commissioner of Delhi Police.

As per the complaint, a London-based group is threatening AOR and practicing lawyers of the Supreme Court.

"The group is also warning the Supreme Court not to take up the PM's security breach case. The accused are threatening all the advocates to stop the hearings on PM's security breach taken up by the apex court, failing which there will be extremely adverse reactions which will affect the national security and integrity of the nation," Prakash said in his compliant.

The said callers claimed to be part of a group in the UK. The calls were made from the number +447418365564, which is registered under the name of 'Likely Sales'.

Prakash said that the said calls were terrifying and created fear in the AOR fraternity, who have been threatened and warned of dire consequences by the London-based group.

A senior police officer said that such calls have been made to a number of persons and the police are taking the matter seriously.