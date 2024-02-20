Live
- Venkaiah stresses on value-based education
- Multi-purpose community halls built at Anakapalli
- Parvathipuram: Pachipenta free from anaemia
- Rajamahendravaram: Karangi sisters’ talent in weightlifting hailed
- Govt mulls alternative plans to save crops under Godavari ayacut
- CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to distribute housing plots to beneficiaries on Feb 23
- Vijayawada: Officials told to prepare for pulse polio on March 3
- SP offers 17 seats to Cong in UP
- Ensure smooth conduct of SSC exams: Collector
- Rajamahendravaram: Teach lessons to students in interesting manner
Apex court slams ‘horse-trading’ in mayoral polls
New Delhi: Voicing its deep concern over "horse-trading", the Supreme Court said on Monday it will examine on Tuesday the ballot papers of the Chandigarh mayoral poll and video recording of the counting, saying instead of ordering fresh polls, it may consider declaration of results on the basis of votes already cast.
The BJP won the Chandigarh mayoral polls on Jan 30 defeating the comfortably placed AAP-Congress alliance candidate after the returning officer declared as invalid eight votes of the coalition partners.
