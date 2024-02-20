Apex court slams ‘horse-trading’ in mayoral polls

New Delhi: Voicing its deep concern over "horse-trading", the Supreme Court said on Monday it will examine on Tuesday the ballot papers of the Chandigarh mayoral poll and video recording of the counting, saying instead of ordering fresh polls, it may consider declaration of results on the basis of votes already cast.

The BJP won the Chandigarh mayoral polls on Jan 30 defeating the comfortably placed AAP-Congress alliance candidate after the returning officer declared as invalid eight votes of the coalition partners.