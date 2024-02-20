  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Apex court slams ‘horse-trading’ in mayoral polls

Apex court slams ‘horse-trading’ in mayoral polls
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Voicing its deep concern over "horse-trading", the Supreme Court said on Monday it will examine on Tuesday the ballot papers of the...

New Delhi: Voicing its deep concern over "horse-trading", the Supreme Court said on Monday it will examine on Tuesday the ballot papers of the Chandigarh mayoral poll and video recording of the counting, saying instead of ordering fresh polls, it may consider declaration of results on the basis of votes already cast.

The BJP won the Chandigarh mayoral polls on Jan 30 defeating the comfortably placed AAP-Congress alliance candidate after the returning officer declared as invalid eight votes of the coalition partners.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X