APJ Abdul Kalam will always remain an inspiration to every Indian: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday remembered former president APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, recalling his words that dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.

Kalam was born in 1931 in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu.

Describing Kalam as 'People's President', Naidu said he was an epitome of simplicity and knowledge.

He made invaluable contribution in strengthening India's defence & space capabilities. He will always remain an inspiration to every Indian. #MissileManofIndia #DrAPJAbdulKalam — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 15, 2020



"He made invaluable contribution in strengthening India's defence and space capabilities. He will always remain an inspiration to every Indian," the Vice President secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.





Dream, Dream, Dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action. - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam



I pay my humble tributes to the 'People's President', Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary today. He was an epitome of simplicity & knowledge. #DrAPJAbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/zOCUl78sab — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 15, 2020



The Vice President quoted Kalam's words, "Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action."