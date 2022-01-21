Army asks Chinese PLA to return 'abducted' teen

New Delhi: The Indian Army has contacted the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) regarding the alleged abduction of a 17-year-old boy named Miram Taron from Arunachal Pradesh and sought his return, Defence sources have said.

"The Indian Army immediately contacted the PLA through an established mechanism of hotline informing that an individual, who was collecting herbs and hunting, lost his way and cannot be found. Assistance from PLA has been sought to locate the individual on their side and return him as per established protocol," sources said.

State MP Tapir Gao in a tweet on Wednesday said, "Chinese #PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh."

Taron's friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA. Tapir Gao said the incident took place near the place where Tsangpo river enters India in Arunachal Pradesh. Tsangpo is called as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and Brahmaputra in Assam.