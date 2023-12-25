Army chief visits J&K's Poonch, reviews ground situation

Jammu: Army chief General Manoj Pande visited J&K’s Poonch sector on Monday to take stock of the ground situation.

Army said on its official X-post handle, “General Manoj Pande #COAS visited #Poonch sector and was given an update on the prevalent security situation. #COAS interacted with commanders on ground, exhorted them to conduct the operations in the most professional manner and remain resolute & steadfast against all challenges.”

Four army soldiers were killed in an encounter with the terrorists in Dera Ki Gali area of Bafliaz on December 21 when the terrorists targeted a Gypsy and a truck of the army in the area.

Terrorists had mutilated the bodies of slain soldiers and decamped with their weapons.

A massive search operation has been launched in Poonch and Rajouri districts to hunt down the terrorists.

Three civilians were allegedly killed by the army after they were picked up from their village near the encounter site.

Locals alleged that the slain civilians had been killed by the army after being tortured.

J&K government has ordered a probe into the incident and also announced compensation for the slain civilians.

The next of kin of the victims have been assured a government job as part of the compensation.

Police have also registered an FIR into the civilian killings and started investigating the matter.

The army has shifted the brigade commander and a Colonel rank officer from the area following the allegations.

Army has said that it will cooperate with the inquiry into the incident asserting that the protection of civilian lives and property has always been their first priority while fighting terrorism in J&K.