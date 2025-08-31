Army commander reviews relief operations in flood-hit Punjab, Jammu

In response to the severe floods that have struck parts of Jammu and Punjab, the Indian Army's Western Command has been conducting extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, a statement said on Sunday.

Forty-seven columns, as well as Army Aviation and Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters, have been activated along with formation engineers, medical and communication resources to provide immediate relief.

Aviation assets and IAF platforms were extensively deployed with 24 aircraft, including three Advanced Light Helicopters, 10 reconnaissance and observation helicopters, six Mi-17s and a Chinook, pressed into service to ensure evacuation and supply of essential relief material, the Command said in the statement.

Western Command chief, Lt General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, visited forward areas affected by the floods in Jammu and Punjab to review the ongoing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations and was briefed on the extensive rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken by army troops in close coordination with the state administration, police, and civil authorities.

The army commander expressed satisfaction over the high level of preparedness, swift deployment of columns, and round-the-clock efforts in evacuating stranded civilians, providing medical aid, essential supplies and restoring connectivity.

He also complimented the dedication and the good work done by all stakeholders, including police and civil administration officials, appreciating the synergy displayed in mitigating the crisis.

Western Command remains committed to providing all possible assistance to civil administration and the local population, with the singular aim of mitigating the impact of floods and restoring normalcy at the earliest, the state said.

A day earlier, Punjab’s Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal has criticised the Central government, holding it responsible for worsening the state’s worst flood disaster in the past 37 years. Goyal asserted that the timely release of water by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) in June could have significantly reduced the damage caused by the floods.