Army foils major infiltration bid

Jammu: A major infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district was foiled by the Indian Army, resulting in the elimination of 2 terrorists, defence officials said on Sunday. "On Saturday, at approximately 7 pm, own alert troops observed suspicious movement of two infiltrators who were trying to sneak across the LoC in Balakot sector in Poonch," Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said in a statement.

"The troops on the LoC and the fence were alerted and kept observing the area. At approximately 7.45 p.m. there was a loud explosion due to ac mine having got initiated by infiltrating terrorists. "Thereafter at approximately 7.50 p.m. own troops saw the movement near the fence and engaged the terrorists by bringing aimed fire onto them. Once the firing ceased, our troops on the fence and troops on the LoC readjusted the cordon to prevent their escape," he added.

According to the spokesperson, a night-enabled quadcopter and other surveillance devices were employed to keep a strict vigil on the cordoned area, and troops commenced a search operation at 2 am on Sunday. "The search was very deliberate as the area is not only undulating with dense undergrowth but is also heavily mined.

"In the search so far, two bodies have been recovered with weapons, magazines, ammunition and other war-like stores. Army has recovered an AK 47 rifle with two magazines and 21 rounds, one modified AK 56 rifle, one Chinese pistol with one magazine and five rounds, two Chinese hand grenades and two high explosive IEDs and a mobile phone till now. Search operation continues," Lt Col Anand said.