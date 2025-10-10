Army holds recruitment outreach event in Assam, inspires 425 NCC cadets

New Delhi: In a spirited initiative to connect with the youth and promote careers in the Armed Forces, the Army has conducted an outreach programme in Assam, which saw the participation of NCC cadets hailing from four districts of the state.

Held on October 10, the event was conducted by the Army Recruiting Office (ARO) Narangi, under the aegis of Zonal Recruiting Office (ZRO) Shillong, at the Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC-110) and Youth Adventure and Motivational Session (YAMS) of 5 Assam NCC Battalion.

The event saw the active participation of 425 NCC cadets hailing from four districts of Assam -- Biswanath, Sonitpur, Udalguri, and Darrang.

A major highlight of the programme was a session on Operation Sindoor, designed to educate the cadets on the decisive and courageous actions of the Indian Armed Forces.

The session underscored the military’s strength, resilience, and operational capabilities, leaving a lasting impact on the young minds.

“Following the session, a motivational lecture was delivered, offering cadets a comprehensive view of life in the Armed Forces and the numerous career avenues available,” said an Army official.

“The interactive format encouraged cadets to directly engage with the ARO team, allowing them to clarify doubts and gain first-hand insights into recruitment procedures and service life, the official added.

The outreach programme was effectively conducted by the Director and team from ARO Narangi, who ensured the event remained engaging, informative, and inspiring throughout.

The initiative not only fostered a deeper sense of patriotism among the cadets but also strengthened the Army’s bond with the youth of the region.

Such programmes continue to play a pivotal role in guiding and motivating the next generation towards a life of honour, service, and nation-building.

The initiative not only clarified misconceptions around army recruitment but also served as a strong motivational platform, inspiring cadets to aspire for a life of service, discipline, and honour.