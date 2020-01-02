Trending :
Army husband dies in Jammu, wife commits suicide in Ranchi

Ranchi: A woman shocked by the death of her husband, who was in Indian Army, committed suicide by jumping into the well on the outskirts of Ranchi on Thursday morning, the police said.

According to the police, Maneeta Oraon, wife of Bajrang Bhagat, 29, committed suicide by jumping into the well in her village Channo, which is 40 km from Ranchi.

Bajrang Bhagat died on December 30 at Jammu, where he was posted. His dead body was brought to the village in the evening on January 1.

The last cremation was scheduled on Thursday. She was shocked with the death of her husband.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Maneeta was married with Bajrang two years ago. They had no issue.

According to the villagers, the sister-in-law of Maneeta used to taunt her for having no children. After death of her husband, she found herself helpless and decided to commit suicide, the police said.

Bajrang had joined Indian Army in 2012. He was transferred to Jammu from Maharashtra three months ago. He died after falling from the bed. Police have started to probe the reason of his death.

