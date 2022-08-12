Army pays tribute to soldiers killed while foiling suicide attack in J&K

The Army paid rich tributes on Friday to the gallant soldiers who died in the line of duty while foiling the suicide attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

A defence statement said, "Today, in a solemn wreath laying ceremony held at Air Force Station, Jammu, rich tributes were paid to the gallant soldiers who made supreme sacrifice during the Counter Terrorist Operation in Parghal in District Rajouri on 11 August 2022."

Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander, Northern Command laid wreaths to pay tributes to the bravehearts in Jammu, before the move of the mortal remains to their respective hometowns. In addition, rich tributes were paid by the senior officials from the Indian Army, Air Force and Civil Administration of Jammu.

"The mortal remains of Subedar Rajendra Prasad of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan and three soldiers: Rifleman Lakshmanan D. of Madurai, Tamil Nadu; Rifleman Manoj Kumar of Faridabad, Haryana; and Rifleman Nishant Malik of Hisar, Haryana were taken in service aircrafts from Jammu to Delhi. Thereafter the mortal remains will be taken to their respective hometowns for performing the last rites with full military honours.

"The Nation will always remain indebted to the gallant soldiers for their supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland," the defence statement said.

On Thursday, alert troops of the Army foiled a terrorist 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack in Rajouri in which two terrorists and three soldiers were killed. The terrorists tried to cross the fence of the army camp. The sentry on guard duty challenged the intruders and an exchange of gun fire took place.