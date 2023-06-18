Live
- Meet Bhavya, the female topper of JEE Advanced 2023 female topper
- Indonesia Open: Chinese shuttlers win two gold medals; Viktor Axelsen bags men's singles title
- A goods train derailed
- Sony unhappy with Zee developments, merger may unravel
- Praveen Chithravel eyes consistency ahead of Monaco Diamond League
- With Kishanganj becoming a big tea producer, Bihar govt mulls tea city plan
- Chairman Emeritus and MD of large listed company diverted public money: SEBI reply to SAT in Zee matter
- Musk backs Joe Rogan's $100K debate challenge to vaccine scientist after RFK Jr podcast
- Any Time Bags machines go defunct
- OTT: ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’ locks premiere date
Army rescues 300 more stranded tourists in Sikkim
The Indian Army on Sunday rescued around 300 more tourists, including women and children, stranded in Sikkim due to landslides and roadblocks triggered by torrential rains, defence officials said.
Gangtok: The Indian Army on Sunday rescued around 300 more tourists, including women and children, stranded in Sikkim due to landslides and roadblocks triggered by torrential rains, defence officials said.
Defence spokesman Lt. Col Mahendra Rawat said that troops of Trishakti Corps rescued all the 300 tourists at Chungthang in north Sikkim, assisting them to cross the temporary bridge for further movement towards Gangtok.
The tourists were provided food, shelter, and medical attention by the Indian Army troops.
One tourist fell unconscious and the Army medical team immediately swung into action and immediately evacuated by him by stretcher and ambulance to the nearest Army Field Hospital for treatment.
The medical condition of the patient is stable as of now.
Lt. Col Rawat said that the troops of striking Lion Division of Trishakti Corps had worked relentlessly and rescued over 2,000 tourists on Saturday in the same mountainous areas of Sikkim.