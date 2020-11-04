Arnab Goswami in Custody, reactions of renowned Personalties on His Arrest

Mumbai: Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, was arrested by the Mumbai Police from his home on Wednesday morning in connection with the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer and his mother. The Republic News Channel claims that Arnab has been arrested in a case that has already been closed. Inspector-General of Police (Konkan Range) Sanjay Mohite confirmed that Arnab Goswami has been arrested by the Raigad police. However, he declined to provide more details. Arnab has been brought to the Alibaugh police station and will be present before a local court in a while.

Shiv Sena MP and Spokesperson Sanjay Raut has said that there is a rule of law in Maharashtra and there is no action in the spirit of revenge. He said that whoever violates the law, the police will take action against him. When Raut was asked questions on Arnab's arrest, whether the police action on Arnab Goswami was in retaliation, then, Raut said, "The government of Maharashtra never takes action with a sense of revenge. There is a rule of law in Maharashtra. If the police have any evidence in the investigation, then the police can take action on anyone."

Meanwhile, Arnab Goswami says that the Mumbai Police has assaulted his mother-in-law, Susar, son and wife. According to the information the Mumbai Police has also beaten Arnab Goswami.

Reactions of various renowned Personalities:

Javadekar condemned the arrest

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has condemned the arrest of Arnab Goswami and attacked the Maharashtra government. Prakash Javadekar tweeted, 'We condemn the attack on freedom of press in Maharashtra. This is not the way the press behaves. It reminds us of those days of emergency when the press was treated this way. '





As soon as news of Arnab's arrest came, Kangana tweeted, 'Why does Pappu Pro get so angry? Why do penguins get so angry? Why does Sonia Sena get so angry? Arnab sir, let them pull hair. Let us openly attack. Before hanging, let them smile on their faces. Freedom has to be repaid.





Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has termed Arnab's arrest as a dark day for Indian democracy. He tweeted, "A black day for Indian democracy. I strongly condemn the attack on senior journalist #Arnbgoswami by Mumbai Police. Vendetta politics should be stopped and freedom of press in Maharashtra should be released immediately by releasing Mr. Goswami should be kept.."





Union Law Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has also strongly condemned the arrest of Arnab. He wrote, "The arrest of senior journalist #Arnabgoswami is gravely condemnable, unfair and worrying. We fought for freedom of the press while opposing the Emergency of 1975 .."

