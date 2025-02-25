Arrangements on track for grand conclusion ceremony on Mahashivratri

Mahakumbh Nagar: Maha Kumbh 2025 will be duly concluded on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The administration has made extensive preparations to make this occasion divine and grand.

On Monday, Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandhar said that according to the instructions given by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through video conferencing, all necessary steps have been taken for the cleanliness, security and convenience of the devotees of Shiva temples.

He said that arrangements have been made in all the major temples for Ganga bathing, Jalabhishek on Shivlinga and special pujan-archan on the day of Mahashivratri. "Barricading, deployment of the police force and vigilant vigilance of administrative officials have been ensured in the temple premises. Arrangements have been made in coordination with the temple management so that the devotees can perform their religious rituals without interruption."

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, devotees reach the holy places in large numbers. Keeping this in mind, special arrangements have been made at all the important places including the Late Hanuman temple, Akshayvat and Saraswati Kupa. A guidance centre and assistance booth has been set up to facilitate the darshan arrangement.

The administration has given priority to the safety and facilities of the devotees. Cleanliness is being regularly monitored in bathing ghats and temple premises. Police, Home Guard, NDRF and administrative teams will be on standby so that crowd management can be done smoothly.

The District Magistrate said that all necessary preparations have been completed to make the concluding festival of Mahakumbh 2025 spiritual, orderly and memorable. The aim of the administration is that the devotees can visit easily and make their experience divine and unforgettable.