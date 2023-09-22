Arunachal Pradesh CM calls on PM Modi, thanks him for making women's quota in LS, assemblies a reality

Live
Highlights
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and congratulated him for the passage of the women's reservation bill in Parliament
New Delhi: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and congratulated him for the passage of the women's reservation bill in Parliament, saying women will now have greater representation in the highest decision-making bodies.
Khandu also said that during the meeting, he had an enriching discussion with the prime minister on various development matters of Arunachal Pradesh.
"An honour indeed to meet Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji today. I congratulated him for the historic passage of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in both the Houses of Parliament, making reservation for women in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies a reality," he wrote on 'X'.
