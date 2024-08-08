Arunachal Pradesh Students Urge Government To Strengthen Border Security Amid Bangladesh Crisis

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) has urged the state government to enhance border security to prevent illegal immigration from Bangladesh, where ongoing violence has displaced many people. The students' union expressed concern that the influx of illegal immigrants could disrupt the tribal ecology and demographic balance in Arunachal Pradesh. They emphasized that immediate government action is necessary to protect the socio-cultural integrity of indigenous communities.

The urgency of this issue coincides with the escalating crisis in Bangladesh, where violent protests against the government have claimed 440 lives. Following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus has been appointed to lead an interim government. Amidst this turmoil, many Bangladeshis are guarding their neighborhoods against looting, as fears of lawlessness grow. The AAPSU's plea underscores the potential impact of these events on the northeastern Indian state and highlights the broader regional implications of the crisis in Bangladesh.

The AAPSU urged the government to deploy additional forces and monitoring systems along the border to ensure that any attempts at illegal entry are swiftly intercepted. They also stressed that protecting Arunachal Pradesh's indigenous populations and their cultural heritage is of utmost importance. By appealing to the government, AAPSU aims to preempt any challenges that could arise from the spillover of the Bangladesh crisis into India, emphasizing that the state's unique cultural and demographic landscape must be preserved.