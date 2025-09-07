Arvind Kejriwal Challenges PM Modi To Impose 75% Tariff On US Imports, Warns Of Farmer Crisis

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a firm stand against the United States by imposing a 75 per cent tariff on American imports. His remarks came in response to Washington’s decision to impose a 50 per cent duty on Indian goods.

Kejriwal declared that the entire country would support Modi if he acted decisively, saying such a move would force President Donald Trump to “bow down.” He accused the Modi government of failing to protect national interests and criticised it for exempting an 11 per cent duty on US cotton imports until December 31, 2025. According to him, this decision enriches American farmers while leaving Indian cotton growers, particularly in Gujarat, at a severe disadvantage.

Highlighting the plight of Indian farmers, Kejriwal warned that with cheap US cotton flooding the market, local producers could receive less than ₹900, leaving them unable to repay loans taken for seeds, fertilisers, and labour. He cautioned that many could be driven to suicide due to financial distress.

He further alleged that the Modi government had “bowed down” under Trump’s pressure, calling the US president a “coward” and a “timid person.” Kejriwal argued that instead of exempting duties, India should have imposed even stricter tariffs on cotton and other American goods.

In addition to tariffs, the AAP leader demanded the restoration of the 11 per cent duty on US cotton, introduction of a fair Minimum Support Price (MSP), and financial assistance for farmers. He also claimed that the US tariffs were impacting not only the agricultural sector but also India’s diamond workers.

The Centre, however, defended its decision, saying that relaxing cotton import duties would benefit India’s export-driven industries, especially small and medium enterprises.