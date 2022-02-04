Arvind Kejriwal's 8-point agenda for Goa ST community

New Delhi/Panaji: Ahead of the Goa elections, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, during his full-fledged campaigning in the poll-bound state, laid down an eight-point agenda for the Scheduled Tribe communities. Deeming it as negligence on the part of the previous governments, AAP's national convenor said they have been 'unconstitutional' and 'unjustly' in sidelining STs' rights and stature in Goa.



"Past governments in Goa have gone against the Constitution by unjustly neglecting Scheduled Tribe Communities in Goa. The Aam Aadmi Party will today announce eight guarantees for the community," Kejriwal stated.

Kejriwal's guarantees

Tribal sub-plan budget to be spent on tribals; Fill 3000 vacant posts; Implement Forest Rights Act; 12.5% Reservation in Assembly; Free Healthcare; Free Education; ₹1000/month per woman; ₹3000/month until employment

Meanwhile, All candidates from the Congress-Goa Forward alliance in Goa on Friday took oath on the Constitution to not defect or resign from the party in the course of their five-year term as legislators, if elected.

The oath was administered in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a day-long tour to the poll-bound state where elections are scheduled to be held on February 14.

"Many politicians have used the Congress party ticket to become MLAs and then quit. This will re-affirm the faith of the people of Goa about the Congress and that its legislators would not quit after being elected," Congress candidate from the Panaji Assembly constituency Elvis Gomes told reporters after taking the oath.