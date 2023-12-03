  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

As BJP races towards landslide win in MP, Shivraj flashes victory sign

As BJP races towards landslide win in MP, Shivraj flashes victory sign
x
Highlights

BJP is heading towards a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, maintaining lead in over 160 of the 230 Assembly seats in the state.

BJP is heading towards a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, maintaining lead in over 160 of the 230 Assembly seats in the state.

State BJP leaders have already started celebrating at the party headquarters in here, with state unit chief V.D. Sharma even breaking into a jig when congratulated by party workers.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna Singh and two sons flashed victory signs from the balcony of his official residence here.

Expressing his happiness over BJP's massive lead in the state, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the 'double-engine' government has won the hearts of the people of Madhya Pradesh.

"This is the magic of BJP’s double-engine government -- PM Modi’s leadership, the resolve of Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda, the hard work put in by each BJP worker, and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s dedication towards the public,” Scindia said.

He also took a jibe at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, saying that he welcomes all his 'bad wishes'.

"Unki (Digvijaya Singh) har ek bad-dua ka main swagat karta hoon aur Digvijaya Singh ji ko apne dil ki gehraiyon se shubhkaamna bhi data hoon (I welcome every bad wish of his and also wish Digvijay Singh ji from the bottom of my heart)," Scindia said.

The BJP leader's comment followed Digvijaya's 'traitor' remark made on Saturday.

"We are fully prepared. Now we have no Scindia left, hence there is no traitor," Singh had said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X