As wait begins in Wayanad, Cong brings down Priyanka’s vote margin from 5 to 4 lakh

With the polls over in the high-profile Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Congress' campaign managers for their candidate, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, are trying to put a brave face after they saw the poll percentage drop from 73.57 to an all-time low of 64.72 per cent.

Along with the dip in polling, came the realisation of what these leaders perceived when the campaign began, that they would work to ensure Priyanka wins by a margin of over five lakhs.

But their main campaign manager and local party legislator T. Siddique on Thursday said that one should not see a by-election along the same lines as the general elections.

“Look, at the time of the general election that took place in April, the ambience was different from that of a by-election and hence, there will always be a drop and that’s what happened yesterday,” said Siddique.

“After our first quick analysis, we have found out that in most places, a huge majority of our votes have been polled, while it’s not the same with the Left and BJP, where their votes have not been polled. For sure Priyanka will win with a margin which will be higher than what Rahul got in April. We are certain she will win with a margin of over four lakhs,” added Siddique.

But putting a brave face was young computer engineer turned-BJP candidate Navya Haridas who said that they are confident that all their votes have been polled.

“Overall there was a feeling that this election was forced upon and hence we knew that there would be an overall drop in poll percentage,” said Haridas, presently a councillor at Kozhikode Corporation.

Priyanka Gandhi was in the constituency, campaigning for 14 days. She got a rousing welcome everywhere which sent shockwaves to both BJP and CPI-M camps.

The Wayanad constituency is spread over three districts -- Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram and covers seven Assembly constituencies.

So till the counting day on November 23, more and more analyses are expected and one thing that is now uncertain is whether will Priyanka get a record-breaking five lakhs majority.