ASBM hosts meet on ‘responsible use of AI’

Bhubaneswar: ASBM School of Information Systems hosted the 4th National IT Symposium on “Responsible AI: Intelligent Systems for Future”. The event focused on the growing role of Artificial Intelligence in modern society and the need to adopt it responsibly.

Inaugurating the event, Ajit Kumar Sarangi, Chief Technical Officer, Odisha Skill Development Authority, highlighted the rise of Generative AI and its role in fostering innovation in education.

Ashwini Kumar Rath, Director and CEO, Batoi Systems Private Limited, discussed the increasing relevance of AI, the importance of statistics and the standardisation of data segregation for better decision-making.

He highlighted four major areas of AI application—Analytics, Business, Communication and Digital.

Rath said the future should not be AI vs Humans, but Humans with AI.

Biswajeet Pattanayak, Founder and President, ASBM University, focused on the importance of responsible use of AI, as its primary purpose is to simulate and support the human mind rather than replace it.

He said AI is inevitable, and to keep pace with it, humans must continue to think creatively and imaginatively, ensuring that AI is used ethically and wisely.